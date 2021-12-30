Coley Byrne was stabbed to death at the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton, Sheffield, on Boxing Day.

Violence initially flared inside the pub then spilled onto the car park. As of today, Thursday, no arrests had been made over the murder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scene at the Gypsy Queen pub.

We’ve spoken to residents in Sheffield to get their thoughts on what can be done to tackle knife crime.

One person said: “I think sentencing has got to change. It’s also far too easy to get hold of knives these days. It’s as simple as getting one from the kitchen drawer.”

Another person said: “I’ve got two grown-up children, and I think tackling knife crime starts from the home.

Coley Byrne was stabbed to death at the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton, Sheffield, on Boxing Day.

"You’ve got to get in there early as soon as you see any signs of your child or someone you know getting in with the wrong crowd.”

Someone else said: “I think we need to send a message to people telling them to stop carrying knives. Once you start carrying knives, things can get really out of hand.”

Another resident added: “I believe in prevention the most, but until we admit there is a problem, saving lives is a must.”

Someone else said: “(There is) no deterrent at all as far as I can see. Police are aware of people who have not only carried a knife, but also used one. What happens, absolutely nothing.”

Another person said: “Knives will never be put down ever. Crime will only get worse. The only thing that can happen is stronger sentences, much stronger.”

Following the murder, The Star is urging people in the city to unite to tackle the issue as part of our ‘Sheffield needs you alive, drop the knife’ campaign.

Detectives investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder want to hear from witnesses and those in the Gypsy Queen on the night of the stabbing who may have information to help the murder probe progress.