Michael Leach, aged 28, of Firshill Rise, Shirecliffe, Sheffield, was reported to the police after he had been seen on Mappin Street, near Sheffield city centre, with a “handgun” during an altercation, according to a Sheffield Crown Court hearing.

Prosecuting barrister Anthony Dunne told the hearing on December 23: “In the early hours of Saturday, October 23, this year, police were called to an altercation on Mappin Street, Sheffield, where a male had been seen in possession of a handgun.”

Mr Dunne added that a description of Leach was passed to the police with claims that he had been using racist terms during the altercation with others.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured is Michael Leach, aged 28, of Firshill Rise, Sheffield, who was sentenced to two years of custody after he admitted possessing an imitation firearm when he was prohibited from doing so by a previously imposed suspended prison sentence.

Police found Leach on Edward Street, Netherthorpe, and the imitation firearm was found in his waistband. Following his arrest pellets were also found in his bag and more were found after he had been taken to the custody suite, according to Mr Dunne.

Leach, who smeared excrement on a cell wall during his time in police custody, according to Mr Dunne, admitted possessing the weapon but claimed he had not used the imitation firearm to cause fear of violence.

The court heard Leach was still subject to a two-year term of a suspended prison sentence which had been imposed previously in August, 2020, for attempted robbery.

Leach, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to possessing an imitation firearm which he was prohibited from doing within the terms of his suspended sentence.

Kevin Jones, defending, said Leach had been involved in a scuffle and he was attacked and the witness who reported the matter had not been concerned for their own safety.

He added that Leach has mental health and alcohol problems and he fears he may lose his home if he loses his liberty and he will be forced to stay at a hostel upon his release.

Mr Jones said: “It is clear Mr Leach has a number of problems in terms of mental health and alcohol issues which in essence exacerbate each other.”