Gunman detained by security guard during armed robbery at Sheffield shop

South Yorkshire Police said a man with a BB gun threatened staff at Sainsbury’s on Division Street and ordered store workers to empty the tills.

But the gunman was prevented from leaving the store by a security guard who overpowered him and detained him at the scene until police arrived.

The incident occurred at around 8.15am on Thursday, December 16.

South Yorkshire Police said: “It is reported that a man walked into the store and threatened staff with BB gun, before demanding the staff empty the tills.

“The man was detained by a security guard.

“The man, aged 46, was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery.

“He was remanded into custody to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on January 19.”