A gunman is at large this morning after a Sheffield councillor’s house was shot at.

Armed police were deployed to Councillor Mohammad Maroof’s home in Edgedale Road, Nether Edge, in the early hours.

A councillor's home was shot at in Edgedale Road, Nether Edge, this morning (Pic: Sam Cooper)

They found bullet holes in the front door of the semi-detached property the city councillor shares with his family.

Coun Maroof, who represents Nether Edge and Sharrow, has not yet commented on the incident.

His home is cordoned off and under police guard this morning.

Crime scene investigators were seen at the property earlier today.

South Yorkshire Police said a shotgun was fired at the house but the ‘offenders’ have not yet been tracked down.

In a statement the force said: “Police attended the scene and found damage to a window consistent with shotgun discharge.

“The area was searched but the offenders could not be located.

“Enquiries are ongoing and there is an increased police presence in the area as our officers continue their investigation.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 111 of April 23.