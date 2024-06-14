Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are investigating the robbery of a Barnsley store, during which the suspect allegedly brandished a gun before fleeing the scene with cash.

The robbery is alleged to have been carried out at a store on Keresforth Road in the town, just before 8pm on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

The robbery is alleged to have been carried out at a store on Keresforth Road in the town, just before 8pm on Wednesday, June 12, 2024 | Adobe/submit

Launching a CCTV appeal this morning (Friday, June 14, 2024), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We’re appealing for your help to identify a man following an armed robbery in Barnsley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“On Wednesday, June 12, just before 8pm, we received a call reporting that a man had entered a store on Keresforth Road brandishing a gun.

“It is alleged that the man made threats towards staff before fleeing with cash.

“Armed officers attended and conducted searches of the area and enquiries have been on-going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are now asking for your help to identify the man in a CCTV image in connection to the incident.”