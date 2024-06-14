Keresforth Road: Gun-toting robber fled with cash after holding up Barnsley store, prompting police probe

By Sarah Marshall
Published 14th Jun 2024, 11:59 BST
Police are investigating the robbery of a Barnsley store, during which the suspect allegedly brandished a gun before fleeing the scene with cash.

The robbery is alleged to have been carried out at a store on Keresforth Road in the town, just before 8pm on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

The robbery is alleged to have been carried out at a store on Keresforth Road in the town, just before 8pm on Wednesday, June 12, 2024 | Adobe/submit

Launching a CCTV appeal this morning (Friday, June 14, 2024), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We’re appealing for your help to identify a man following an armed robbery in Barnsley.

“On Wednesday, June 12, just before 8pm, we received a call reporting that a man had entered a store on Keresforth Road brandishing a gun.

“It is alleged that the man made threats towards staff before fleeing with cash.

“Armed officers attended and conducted searches of the area and enquiries have been on-going.

“We are now asking for your help to identify the man in a CCTV image in connection to the incident.”

Anyone with additional information that can assist officers with their investigation is asked to get in touch with the force online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 851 of June 12, 2024. 

