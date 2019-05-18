Gun fired at house in Rotherham
A gun was fired at a house in Rotherham, leaving a hole the size of a football in a window.
The house on Keble Martin Way in Wath-Upon-Dearne was targeted in an attack last Sunday night, May 12.
A small vehicle reportedly slowed down as it passed the property at about 10.49 that evening, before a gun was fired.
Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone else with information about the incident, in which no one was injured, to get in touch.
South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "We would like to reassure the community that there is no information to suggest that there is any threat to the wider community and there have not been any further incidents."
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 933 of 12 May 12. You can also call or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.