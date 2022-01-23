These are some of the criminals who have been sent to prison in Sheffield over the last year for firearms offences.

In December, South Yorkshire Police said it had recorded its highest ever number of gun crimes during the first year of the Covid pandemic.

Home Office figures show the force recorded 295 crimes involving firearms that year – the highest number since police force level records began in 2007-08.

Conner Hadi, aged 26, of Toll Bar Avenue, Gleadless Townend, Sheffield, was among a group which shot at a mother and son in two street attacks on the same day. It happened on the Manor Estate and Prince of Wales Road on January 5. He was sentenced to 27 years of custody and must serve a minimum of 18 years before he can be released on licence.

A Government spokesman said it is recruiting 20,000 extra police officers and has given forces greater powers to stop and search people, in an effort to tackle the issue and remove dangerous weapons from the streets.

The National Police Chiefs' Council also said there is more work to be done nationally to stop those intent on carrying weapons and prevent the “terrible consequences” of gun crime.

Bradley Jenkins, aged 28, of Waverley View, Catcliffe, near Sheffield, was also amongst the group which shot at a mother and son in two street attacks on the same day. He was sentenced to 27 years in custody and was also disqualified from driving for two years, which will be activated upon his release.

Michael Leach, aged 28, of Firshill Rise, Pitsmoor Sheffield, was reported to the police after he had been seen on Mappin Street, near Sheffield city centre, with a “handgun” during an altercation, according to a Sheffield Crown Court hearing. He was sentenced to two years of custody for possessing the air pistol.

Sheffield Crown Court heard on January 12 how Asad Khalid, aged 29, of Coalbrook Avenue, Rotherham, had traded with heroin and cocaine and Glock guns and had been dealing with organised criminal gangs across Sheffield, the Midlands and London. Khalid, who ran a bakery business in Rotherham was also found to have a pistol and cartridges in a flat above one of his shops, according to Judge Wright. Khalid was sentenced to 18 years of custody.

Graham Delmar, aged 51, of Aldesworth Road, Cantley, Doncaster was jailed for shooting one of three masked intruders who entered his home. The man was taken to hospital and had to undergo three rounds of surgery. Delmar was sentenced to six years and nine months of custody.

Michael Williams, aged 63, of Exeter Drive, Broomhall, Sheffield, was jailed for shooting an air pistol at his neighbour. The man, who was under the influence of alcohol, said his neighbour had been making too much noise when mowing her lawn. He was sentenced to 18 months of custody.

Anthony MacBean, aged 54, of Gell Street, Broomhall, Sheffield, was jailed after firing an imitation firearm on a street in the middle of the city. Sheffield Crown Court heard on November 18 how MacBean was with other people when he discharged the blank-firing starting pistol into the air. He was sentenced to eight months of custody.

Jack Parkes, left, aged 21, of Arnold Crescent, Mexborough, was found guilty of murder, and Joe Anderton, right, aged 18, of Jubilee Road, Wheatley, Doncaster, was found guilty of manslaughter, after Lewis Williams was killed in a drive-by-shooting in Mexborough. Parkes was given a life custodial sentence with a minimum term of 27 years, and Anderton was sentenced to 12 years of detention.

Arlind Nika, aged 16, of Spelman Street, London, was found guilty of manslaughter after the killing of Lewis Williams in a drive-by shooting and he was found guilty of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life. He was sentenced to 12 years of detention.