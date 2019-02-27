Guilty South Yorkshire Police officer ‘wants truth to be known’ about colleagues’ role in using force helicopter to film people having sex

A police officer who was jailed for using the police helicopter to film people having sex in their garden has told a misconduct hearing into two of his colleagues 'he just wants the truth to be known'.

Adrian Pogmore was sentenced to 12 months in prison after admitting four charges of misconduct in a public office at Sheffield Crown Court in 2017.

PC Matthew Lucas and former officer Lee Walls were acquitted of a number of counts of the same charge but both face misconduct allegations at the hearing.

Speaking at the hearing, Mr Pogmore, who has now served his prison term, told the panel: "If I may, I just want the truth to be known."

During questioning from Richard Wright QC, Mr Pogmore said PC Lucas was the 'left air observer' – and therefore operating the camera – on two flights one in July 2008 and the other in July 2012

Mr Pogmore said the crew shared a 'jovial' conversation on one of the flights when they filmed a couple having sex in the garden of their home.

But Mr Green, representing PC Lucas, put it to Mr Pogmore that it was actually him who was responsible for the filming on each flight.

The hearing has previously heard how the crew accepted a call to assist with the search for a stolen scooter in Rotherham but never attended and instead went to the couple's home.

PC Lucas faces nine allegations that his conduct amounted to a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Duties and Responsibilities, Discreditable Conduct and Honest and Integrity.

Former officer Lee Walls also face three counts of the same allegation.

It is further alleged that they failed to report the misuse of the force helicopter and gave untruthful accounts when interviewed.

The hearing continues and is expected to last around eight days.