British Transport Police were called to the scene which happened on a train between Barnsley and Wombwell stations after a row over a ticket, and which is now under investigation.
British Transport Police said in a statement: “Officers are appealing for witnesses following an assault and criminal damage on a train between Barnsley and Wombwell stations.
“Following a dispute over a ticket, the suspect, who boarded the train as part of a larger group at Barnsley, threatened the train guard and grabbed his body worn camera and threw it out of the train window onto the tracks.”
The incident happened on Thursday February 16 at around 7.30pm.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or by texting 61016 – with reference 705 of 16/02/2023 – or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.