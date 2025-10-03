Shocking footage has emerged of an out of control car ploughing into a BP garage shop in Sheffield - leaving the store’s shopfront in ruins.

A BMW was captured veering out of control on Greenland Road, Darnall, and crashing into the BP petrol station shop - smashing through the front window.

Miraculously, it appears that nobody inside the shop was injured in the incident.

Video footage circulating on social media shows the vehicle careering out of control late on Thursday evening.

The car appears to have spun off the carriageway before colliding directly with the Subway section of the petrol station shop, sending glass and furniture flying.

Tables and chairs inside were left destroyed in the impact.

Shocked members of the public quickly gathered outside the petrol station, with some taking photos and videos of the aftermath.

South Yorkshire Police officers were seen at the site shortly after the incident.

It is not yet clear whether anyone in the car was injured.

The crash has reignited concerns from local residents about road safety in the area.

This summer, resident Ali Shah organised a public meeting and launched a petition calling for more traffic calming measures in the area.

He is urging Sheffield Council to take action.

His petition can be signed here.

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for comment.