Greenland Drive Darnall: Police seize drugs and blades in raid on property on Sheffield street

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 3rd Sep 2024, 16:17 BST
Police say they have seized drugs and blades in a raid in Darnall, Sheffield, today.

South Yorkshire Police issued a statement this afternoon confirming that they have gone into a property on Greenland Drive, after obtaining a warrant, and said they had found items including a ‘makeshift spear’.

The force’s Sheffield South East neighbourhood policing team said in a short statement: “The Darnall and Tinsley team executed a warrant today at an address on Greenland Drive, Sheffield.

“A number of items were either seized or disclaimed today from the warrant.

“This included a number of knives, a makeshift spear and cannabis.

“The owner of the address is being dealt with for the relevant offences.”

