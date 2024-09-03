Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police say they have seized drugs and blades in a raid in Darnall, Sheffield, today.

South Yorkshire Police issued a statement this afternoon confirming that they have gone into a property on Greenland Drive, after obtaining a warrant, and said they had found items including a ‘makeshift spear’.

The force’s Sheffield South East neighbourhood policing team said in a short statement: “The Darnall and Tinsley team executed a warrant today at an address on Greenland Drive, Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A number of items were either seized or disclaimed today from the warrant.

“This included a number of knives, a makeshift spear and cannabis.

“The owner of the address is being dealt with for the relevant offences.”