Greenland Drive Darnall: Police seize drugs and blades in raid on property on Sheffield street
South Yorkshire Police issued a statement this afternoon confirming that they have gone into a property on Greenland Drive, after obtaining a warrant, and said they had found items including a ‘makeshift spear’.
The force’s Sheffield South East neighbourhood policing team said in a short statement: “The Darnall and Tinsley team executed a warrant today at an address on Greenland Drive, Sheffield.
“A number of items were either seized or disclaimed today from the warrant.
“This included a number of knives, a makeshift spear and cannabis.
“The owner of the address is being dealt with for the relevant offences.”