A police probe has been launched after a gun was fired in a Rotherham street.

Police officers were deployed to Greenland Avenue, Maltby, after a report of gunfire at around 9.46pm yesterday (April 27).

But extra police officers have been deployed to the area in response to the shooting to carry out enquiries and as a form of reassurance to worried residents.

A gun was fired towards a house on Greenland Avenue, Maltby, Rotherham, last night

The force said: “Detectives are already pursuing a number of lines of enquiry.”

Detective Inspector Lee Corker added: “We know that incidents like this are a cause for concern, but I want to reassure local residents that our investigation is continuing at pace.

“There will continue to be an increased police presence in the area as enquiries continue. Our officers are there for your reassurance and to make sure you feel safe - please do not hesitate to speak to them if you have any concerns.”