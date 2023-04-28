News you can trust since 1887
Greenland Avenue Maltby: Concern after gun is fired at house in Rotherham street

A police probe has been launched after a gun was fired in a Rotherham street.

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 28th Apr 2023, 11:20 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 11:20 BST

Police officers were deployed to Greenland Avenue, Maltby, after a report of gunfire at around 9.46pm yesterday (April 27).

South Yorkshrie Police said the gun was fired towards a property and that nobody was injured.

But extra police officers have been deployed to the area in response to the shooting to carry out enquiries and as a form of reassurance to worried residents.

A gun was fired towards a house on Greenland Avenue, Maltby, Rotherham, last nightA gun was fired towards a house on Greenland Avenue, Maltby, Rotherham, last night
A gun was fired towards a house on Greenland Avenue, Maltby, Rotherham, last night

The force said: “Detectives are already pursuing a number of lines of enquiry.”

Detective Inspector Lee Corker added: “We know that incidents like this are a cause for concern, but I want to reassure local residents that our investigation is continuing at pace.

“There will continue to be an increased police presence in the area as enquiries continue. Our officers are there for your reassurance and to make sure you feel safe - please do not hesitate to speak to them if you have any concerns.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 1,056 of April 27.