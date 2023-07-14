News you can trust since 1887
Greasbrough, Rotherham: Police make witness appeal after pedestrian in his 60s killed in fatal collision

A man aged in his 60s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 14th Jul 2023, 19:24 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 19:35 BST

Roads policing officers are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision in the Greasbrough area of Rotherham this morning, Friday July 14.

At 11am, emergency services were called to Car Hill, outside the recycling centre entrance, following reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a DAF lorry.

It is understood that the collision took place on the downhill carriageway heading towards Rotherham town centre.

A man aged in his 60s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene of a collision on Car Hill, near Rotherham.A man aged in his 60s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene of a collision on Car Hill, near Rotherham.
The pedestrian, a man in his 60s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.

Witnesses to the collision, or motorists travelling along Car Hill who have dashcam footage of the collision, are asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 365 of July 14 2023. If you have dashcam footage, you can email this to [email protected] quoting the same incident number in the email subject line.

