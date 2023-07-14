A man aged in his 60s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.

Roads policing officers are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision in the Greasbrough area of Rotherham this morning, Friday July 14.

At 11am, emergency services were called to Car Hill, outside the recycling centre entrance, following reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a DAF lorry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood that the collision took place on the downhill carriageway heading towards Rotherham town centre.

A man aged in his 60s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene of a collision on Car Hill, near Rotherham.

The pedestrian, a man in his 60s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.