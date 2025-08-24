Greasbrough Rotherham: 'Naked man' charged with exposure over incident in park

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 24th Aug 2025, 14:06 BST
A man alleged to have stripped naked in a South Yorkshire Park has been charged with ‘exposure’.

The man, aged 19, with an address in Rotherham, appeared before Sheffield magistrates on Saturday, charged with exposure after allegedly stripping naked in a park in Greasbrough, Rotherham.

Most Popular

South Yorkshire Police said he was arrested at 2.06pm on Friday (August 22) after they received reports of a man wandering naked in a park in Greasbrough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sign up to The Star’s new WhatsApp channel for breaking news in Sheffield and South Yorkshire

The man has been remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance at the same court on Tuesday (August 26).

Related topics:RotherhamSouth Yorkshire PoliceSheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice