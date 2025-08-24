A man alleged to have stripped naked in a South Yorkshire Park has been charged with ‘exposure’.

The man, aged 19, with an address in Rotherham, appeared before Sheffield magistrates on Saturday, charged with exposure after allegedly stripping naked in a park in Greasbrough, Rotherham.

South Yorkshire Police said he was arrested at 2.06pm on Friday (August 22) after they received reports of a man wandering naked in a park in Greasbrough.

The man has been remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance at the same court on Tuesday (August 26).