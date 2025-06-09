Greasbrough police incident: Armed police sent to Rotherham street after man reported with crossbow
South Yorkshire Police were called out of St Mary’s View, Greasbrough, on Friday night, with the National Police Air Service’s fixed wing aeroplane also seen in the sky, circling above.
Police said they had sent officers to the Rotherham incident after receiving reports of a man with a crossbow on the street.
The force told the Star: “Armed Response Officers were deployed to the scene and a 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon. He has since been released from police custody with no further action.
“Officers also arrested a 30-year-old man who was wanted on suspicion of harassment offences. He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”
No one is believed to have been injured in the incident.
