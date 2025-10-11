A motorcyclist remains in hospital with ‘life-altering’ injuries after a collision last night.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to Fenton Road, at the junction with Coach Road, at 6.30pm yesterday (October 10).

They remained at the scene for hours, closing down the busy road which runs through Greasbrough, a village in Rotherham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A motorcyclist is in hospital with 'life-altering' injuries after a collision in a Rotherham village. | NW

It is understood the collision involved a black Hyundai IX35 and a grey Suzuki motorcycle.

The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital with injuries that are thought to be life-altering.

He remains in hospital.

The driver of the Hyundai remained at the scene and has been assisting officers with their inquiry.

Now, South Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about the situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A force spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses, footage and information following a road traffic collision in Rotherham.

“We are urging anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to officers to come forward and speak to us.

“Any further information can be shared with us via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 841 of 10 October 2025.”