A ‘naked man’ has been arrested by police after an incident on a South Yorkshire street.

South Yorkshire Police say they were called out by concerned residents after he was spotted on Friday (August 22) afternoon.

A 'naked' man was arrested at Grayson Road, Greasbrough. Photo: Google | Google

They were called out at 1.46 pm.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a man naked on Grayson Road in Greasbrough, Rotherham.

“Officers attended and arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of exposure and voyeurism.

“He remains in police custody at this time. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Grayson Road runs alongside a large green space, Greasbrough field, which includes recreation facilities.