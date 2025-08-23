Grayson Road Greasborough: 'Naked man' arrested on Rotherham street for alleged voyeurism
A ‘naked man’ has been arrested by police after an incident on a South Yorkshire street.
South Yorkshire Police say they were called out by concerned residents after he was spotted on Friday (August 22) afternoon.
They were called out at 1.46 pm.
A police spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a man naked on Grayson Road in Greasbrough, Rotherham.
“He remains in police custody at this time. Enquiries are ongoing.”
Grayson Road runs alongside a large green space, Greasbrough field, which includes recreation facilities.