A 15-year-old girl was taken to hospital after police were called to the scene of a mass brawl in a popular Sheffield park.

Officers were called to reports of a disturbance in Graves Park on Monday, February 3, at 4.38pm.

A girl, aged 15, was taken to hospital after police were called to reports of a large fight involving young people in Graves Park, Sheffield. File photo. | Dean Atkins

Witnesses said they saw around 50 young people fighting in the park before about 10 police cars arrived at the scene.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is reported that a group of teenagers were fighting before dispersing and leaving the park.

“A 15-year-old girl was treated at hospital with minor injuries, and has since been discharged.

“Officers attended the scene and enquiries are ongoing to identify offenders.”