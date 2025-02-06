Graves Park: Girl, 15, taken to hospital after police called to huge fight at popular Sheffield park
Officers were called to reports of a disturbance in Graves Park on Monday, February 3, at 4.38pm.
Witnesses said they saw around 50 young people fighting in the park before about 10 police cars arrived at the scene.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is reported that a group of teenagers were fighting before dispersing and leaving the park.
“A 15-year-old girl was treated at hospital with minor injuries, and has since been discharged.
“Officers attended the scene and enquiries are ongoing to identify offenders.”
