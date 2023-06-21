A man has been arrested after reports of an ‘indecent act’ by a flasher in one of Sheffield’s best known parks.

Officers have also produced an e-fit picture of a man who they want to identify as part of what they have described as an ‘ongoing investigation’ into the incident, which happened near the pitch and putt in Graves Park, near Meadowhead.

They said a 22-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident and released under investigation.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement today: “On Wednesday May 31, at around 3.15pm, it is reported that a woman in her 20s was walking near to the golf pitch in Graves Park off Meadowhead Road, when she saw a man in woodland committing an indecent act.

“The woman was not approached by the man, and made her way home where she reported the incident to police. The suspect is described as white, approximately 6ft tall, in his 30s, of broad build. He is believed to have closely shaved dark hair and some stubble, and was wearing blue jeans, black shoes and a hooded jacket with a white pattern on.”

Police said they had worked with the woman to produce an e-fit image and were asking for anyone who may know the person to get in touch.

Graves Park is one of Sheffield’s best known beauty spots, one of the largest parks in the country. The pitch and putt course, which is no longer manned by the council, is near the tennis courts.

Officers have now appealed for information and have said that if anyone has any information that could help with the investigation, they should contact the force using live chat, their online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 531 of 31 May 2023. You can access the live chat and the online portal by logging on to https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/