Grants offered to support summer activities in South Yorkshire communities
Organisers behind summer holiday activities in South Yorkshire could land payments of up to £5,000 to help expand their schemes ore make them better for those involved.
South Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Dr Alan Billings, is offering grants of up to £5,000 which could be available either to organisations wanting to set up new projects or expand existing work.
The focus is on supporting ‘diversionary’ tactics, which provide a focus for young people who might otherwise be lured towards mischief when schools are closed and light evenings remain.
One area the Office of the PCC is particularly keen to support is projects focused at girls and young women.
Grants are available to groups operating in all parts of the county and bids can be put in at any time, though those wanting money to support work in the school holidays will need to make swift applications.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Dr Billings said: “We are looking for groups that run activities over the summer months. It is quite a good way of diverting young people into doing something good, rather than letting idle hands get up to mischief.
“If there are groups that would like to apply, we would like to encourage them to do so. If it is a nice summer, there will be a lot of people on the streets in the evenings.”
There is particular interest in supporting groups for “Girls and younger women, if there are groups doing things with them, that may be sport, dancing, crafts,” said Dr Billings.
Details of the grant application process are available on the PCC’s website, https://southyorkshire-pcc.gov.uk/