The South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit (VRU) is accepting applications from community groups, social enterprises and non-profit organisations working in South Yorkshire who provide support to young people aged between four and 25, to stop them engaging in violent crime.

Organisations can apply for up to £20,000, which can be used for existing or new projects.

Core costs, staff costs and activity costs can be funded.

The VRU said applications, which will be accepted until midday on June 13, are sought from those whose work with young people supports the VRU’s sixteen priorities.

They include:

- encouraging safe, nurturing and stable relationships between children and their parents and caregivers;

- tackling domestic abuse and working to ensure that survivors can access the support they need;

- promoting gender equality to reduce and prevent violence against women and girls;

- supporting people who misuse substances to make more positive choices;

- supporting people into employment and provide pathways to further education and re-training;

- working to change the cultural and social attitudes which contribute to violence.

Graham Jones, head of the VRU, said: “Following the Government’s decision to award a three-year funding deal to the VRU, we are pleased to reopen our Violence Reduction Fund.

“The last two years have been incredibly difficult for us all, but the impact on young people has been particularly acute, with months of school closures denying them not just the structure of a classroom environment, but also the interaction with their peers which is vital for development.

“As we move out of the pandemic, the impact of that isolation is becoming increasingly clear, and it is important that appropriate support is in place.

“This goes beyond statutory provision, and encompasses the voluntary and community sector, and this is something that we want to support through this fund.

“Last year’s Violence Reduction Fund saw us support 13 projects across South Yorkshire with a total of almost £200,000 of funding, and we have seen the real difference that this has made.

“I would encourage organisations across South Yorkshire to apply to this year’s fund, particularly those working to support young people with the effects of the pandemic and isolation, those providing positive role models, and those supporting the development of healthy attitudes, approaches and lifestyles.”

Alan Billings, South Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner said: “Tackling violence in South Yorkshire is a priority for me as Police and Crime Commissioner – I want people to both be safe and feel safe in our county.

“This does not just involve enforcement action through the police and other agencies, but also tackling the causes of violence to bring about sustainable, long-term change.

“As one of only 20 such units across the country, our VRU is dedicated to doing just that in South Yorkshire, and I am pleased that its Violence Reduction Fund has now reopened for applications.

“Through this fund, I hope the VRU can work in partnership with grassroots and community organisations to promote wellbeing, support mental health after the challenges of the pandemic, and guide young people towards positive life choices and healthy relationships.”