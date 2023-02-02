The number of South Yorkshire Police cells made available to the government to house male prisoners has been revealed in a Freedom of Information request (FOI).

In November 2022, The Guardian reported the Ministry of Justice had requested the “urgent use” of 400 police cells across the country for the first time in 14 years, due to the lack of space in men’s prisons. The request would mean that if needed, male prisoners would be placed in police station cells until space had freed up in prisons.

When the story broke, The Star submitted a Freedom of Information request (FOI) to South Yorkshire Police to establish how many cells were being offered by the force upon Dominic Raab’s department’s request and, if any, where these police cells were. The force responded to the request on February 1, 2023.

The response revealed South Yorkshire Police had five police cells to offer the government for use by male prison detainees. The force also confirmed the Barnsley Custody Suite, on Churchfield in the town centre, is presently the “dedicated custody suite” for any prison detainees.

According to The Guardian, the request made by the government was part of the establishment of a protocol known as Operation Safeguard. The Conservative prisons minister, Damian Hinds, blamed the Criminal Bar Association strike action for the “sudden increase” in the prison population at the time. This claim has been challenged by charities, MPs and unions.

The last time Operation Safeguard was triggered was between January 2007 and October 2008. Peter Dawson, director of the Prison Reform Trust, said in November that the government’s request “could buy as little as a fortnight’s relief” and that there was “nothing to suggest that the new year brings any relief”.

