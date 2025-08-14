Goldthorpe: Cannabis grow discovered after police respond to reports of burglary

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 14th Aug 2025, 10:35 BST
Police discovered a cannabis grow when officers responded to calls about a burglary in Barnsley.

On Sunday August 10, at around 10pm, officers received a call regarding suspicious circumstances on Doncaster Road, in the Goldthrope area.

The caller claimed that a man wearing a face covering had broken into a property.

Police responding to reports of a break-in ended up uncovering a cannabis grow.placeholder image
Police responding to reports of a break-in ended up uncovering a cannabis grow. | Google/SYP

Officers arrived at the address, to find the back door open and evidence of a suscted burglary.

They found a small cannabis grow in the basement, as well as some cannabis being dried and prepped for distribution in a different room.

No one was located inside the property and no arrests have been made in connection to the incident. Enquiries remain ongoing.

Barnsley South East Neighbourhood Policing Team Sergeant, Paul Aston, said: "Many people may think that growing cannabis is a low level crime, but in reality, it is closely linked to serious organised crime, which often brings violence to our local communities.

"No one should be subjected to this and we will continue to work to combat drug supply in our areas."

