A suspected rapist has been arrested by police in Sheffield after a late night pursuit in the city.

Residents described a large police presence in Heeley last night, on Gleadless Road, with flashing blue lights seen and sirens heard on the streets.

Today South Yorkshire Police confirmed that officers had arrested a man, initially over motoring offences, adding that officers had also discovered that the man was also wanted over allegations of rape in another part of the country.

Police said the incident started at 10.30pm last night (Monday January 20), when officers spotted a black Volkswagen Golf on Gleadless Road in Sheffield.

The force added in a statement: “The vehicle reacted to the officers’ presence and failed to stop.

“Following a short pursuit, a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, and failing to stop.

“The man was additionally wanted by Northumbria Police for rape and has been taken to their custody.”