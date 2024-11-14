Gleadless drugs raid Sheffield: Police seize hundreds of cannabis plants at Overend Close drugs factory
South Yorkshire Police officers forced their way into a house on Overend Close, near Gleadless Valley, using a warrant issued under the Misuse of Drugs Act, as part of a planned operation yesterday, Wednesday, November 13.
They said they found a sophisticated cannabis setup containing a total of 505 plants. Electricity had been bypassed at the home and Northern Powergrid were requested to make the scene safe.
All the plants have been seized and will be destroyed. Enquiries to identify suspects are ongoing.
The raid formed part of 'Operation Steel' which is designed to target repeat offenders in Sheffield, protect vulnerable people, and provide reassurance through proactive patrols.
Inspector Amy Mellor, of the South West Neighbourhood Team, said: "Warrants such as Wednesday's are often made possible by community intelligence.
"You can play a key role in our fight against drugs if you know what to look out for.
“Warning signs of cannabis setups, like the one we have raided today, include a powerful and sickly aroma coming from a property, frequent visitors at a property at all times of the day, noise coming from fans, and unusual adaptations, such as lots of wiring coming from a building.
"If you have concerns about properties being 'taken over' and possibly being used as a place to make or grow drugs, please report it to us. You can call 101 or remain completely anonymous by reporting to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."