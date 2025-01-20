Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A star of the hit BBC show Gladiators was reportedly stalked and harassed by a woman during filming in Sheffield.

Police confirmed they are investigating reports after Apollo, whose real name is Alex Gray, spoke about an ‘incident’.

The 33-year-old was subjected to harassment on the set at Sheffield Arena, where the latest series was filmed last summer, and at his accommodation in the city, according to The Sun On Sunday.

Apollo getting ready for the Gauntlet challenge in Gladiators, on BBC One. Photo: BBC / James Stack / © Hungry Bear Media Ltd | BBC / James Stack / © Hungry Bear Media Ltd

“There was an incident,” Gray told the newspaper. “That’s as much as I can say, until something comes of it and there’s action taken.

“Maybe there might not be. I’m still waiting to hear. The police are doing their thing.”

South Yorkshire Police confirmed they were ‘aware of reports of a man in his 30s being subjected to stalking and harassment’.

The force added: “An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing.”

The Sun On Sunday reported that the BBC and production company Hungry Bear Media had arranged for extra ‘support and protection’ around the Utilita Arena Sheffield and outside the rented apartment block where Gladiators stars stayed during filming.

The BBC and Hungry Bear Media declined to comment on the reports.

Gray was one of the new group of ‘superhumans’ enlisted to take on contenders when the show returned to screens last year.

The first series of the reboot proved a huge success, with Sheffield firefighter Bronte Jones just missing out on glory in the final.

A new series began on Saturday, January 18, with two new Gladiators joining the line-up and the return of former fan favourite contest Atlaspheres.

Gray previously played rugby union for the England rugby sevens team before transferring to NFL American football.

Gladiators began life in the US in 1989, with a UK version, presented by Ulrika Jonsson and footballer John Fashanu, hitting screens this side of the Atlantic in 1992.

It was briefly revived for Sky between 2008 and 2009 before making a triumphant return last year on BBC One, hosted by father and son duo Bradley and Barney Walsh.