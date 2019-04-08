Girl, 15, arrested on suspicion of murdering newborn baby

A murder probe has been launched after the death of a newborn baby.

West Mercia Police said a 15-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of murder, but has since been released pending further inquiries.

The baby was discovered at around 8.40am at a house in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, on March 24 after concerns for its welfare.

The force said the youngster's next of kin and the coroner have been informed.

Police Commander for Herefordshire Superintendent Sue Thomas said: "Police were called at around 8.40am on Sunday 24 March to reports of a concern for welfare for a newborn baby at a property in Ross-on-Wye.

"On attendance, the body of a baby was discovered. The baby's next of kin and the coroner have been informed.

"The death is being treated as suspicious and investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the baby's death."

Ms Thomas added: "A 15-year-old girl from Ross-on-Wye has been arrested in connection with this incident and has been released on police bail while investigations are ongoing."

By Josh Payne, Press Association