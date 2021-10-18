Girl, 14, taken to hospital following crash on Chesterfield Road in Sheffield

A 14-year-old girl was hospitalised with minor injuries following a crash on Chesterfield Road this morning, police have confirmed.

By Lloyd Bent
Monday, 18th October 2021, 2:26 pm

Officers were called at around 8.10am today, Monday, October 18, to reports of a road traffic collision in Chesterfield Road, Sheffield.

Police say that a car and a pedestrian were in collision. The pedestrian, a girl aged 14, sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital via ambulance.

No other injuries were reported and the road is now clear for traffic to pass through.

Police attended the incident

