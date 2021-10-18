Girl, 14, taken to hospital following crash on Chesterfield Road in Sheffield
A 14-year-old girl was hospitalised with minor injuries following a crash on Chesterfield Road this morning, police have confirmed.
Monday, 18th October 2021, 2:26 pm
Officers were called at around 8.10am today, Monday, October 18, to reports of a road traffic collision in Chesterfield Road, Sheffield.
Police say that a car and a pedestrian were in collision. The pedestrian, a girl aged 14, sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital via ambulance.
No other injuries were reported and the road is now clear for traffic to pass through.