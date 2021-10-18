Officers were called at around 8.10am today, Monday, October 18, to reports of a road traffic collision in Chesterfield Road, Sheffield.

Police say that a car and a pedestrian were in collision. The pedestrian, a girl aged 14, sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital via ambulance.

No other injuries were reported and the road is now clear for traffic to pass through.

