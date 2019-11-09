Girl, 14, goes missing in Sheffield
Officers in Sheffield are urging the public to help them find Anna-Marie Pokutova, who has gone missing from Burngreave.
Anna-Marie, 14, is thought to have left her home address in the Burngreave Bank area somewhere between 10pm last night and 7am this morning.
She is thought to be wearing a leather jacket, a black and white scarf and high heels.
Enquiries so far suggest Anna-Marie could be in the Page Hall area.
Please contact police on 101 quoting incident number 231 of 9 November.