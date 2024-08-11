Gervase Avenue: Bomb squad called out and flats evacuated over "suspicious items" reported in Lowedges

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 11th Aug 2024, 12:25 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now

A police cordon is in place at a residential area in Lowedges following the army’s bomb disposal unit attending overnight.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Explosive Ordinance Team (EOD) attended Gervase Avenue last night (August 10) following reports of “suspicious items” found inside a property.

Nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution, and have remained empty so far today.

Part of Gervase Avenue is closed with a large police cordon in place around some footpaths, grass areas, and homes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
NW

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said the road closure is expected to remain in place until Monday.

They add: “Please avoid the area. Thank you for your patience and co-operation. We will provide an update as soon as possible.”

Residents say the bomb squad was on the scene for around 12 hours, not leaving until 5:20am this morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One woman, who lives close to the cordon, said: “When they arrived, I thought someone was having furniture delivered!

NW

Sign up for our free newsletters today

“We haven’t seen much about it online. I feel a bit trapped.”

Some people can only exit their properties from one side, due to doors on the other side opening into the cordon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

UPDATE: (Monday, August 12): Police shared on X on Sunday, at 5:30pm, that the road has been reopened. Local residents who were evacuated have been advised they can return to their homes. A small cordon is now in place at the property involved in the incident.

Related topics:PropertySouth Yorkshire PoliceResidentsPeoplePropertiesFurniture
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice