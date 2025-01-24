Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sheffield United fan who racially abused a player at Bramall Lane has been handed a three-year ban.

Gavin Dunn was in the crowd during the Sheffield United v Bournemouth match when he was caught on camera abusing a player from the visiting team.

Sheffield Magistrates’ Court heard on Friday, January 24 how Justin Kluivert was celebrating scoring for the visitors in the Premier League clash when the incident happened.

Sheffield United fan Gavin Dunn, 39, of Thurnscoe, Barnsley, has been banned from attending games for three years after he was caught on camera shouting racist abuse at a visting player during Sheffield United's match against Bournemouth at Bramall Lane in November 2023. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images | Getty Images

Dunn, aged 39, of Thurnscoe, Barnsley, was reported to the police by the TV company covering the match, the court was told.

Mark Hughes, prosecuting, said police used a lipreading expert to confirm that Dunn had shouted racist insults, although they could not be heard on the TV recording and had not been heard by the player.

Mr Hughes told magistrates how the match on November 25, 2023, which Bournemouth won 3-1, was broadcast worldwide by Sky Sports.

He said it was Sky Sports which reported the matter to police after “cameras picked up the defendant right at the front of the stand while the celebration was taking place using words that were considered to be racially offensive”.

The footage was not played in court on Friday.

David Staniforth, defending, said his client was “not someone who is at all racist” and said his friends and colleagues agreed what happened was “completely out of character”.

Mr Staniforth said: “When he says he is sorry for what he said, it is heartfelt.”

Dunn admitted an offence of racially aggravated harassment at a previous hearing.

Chairwoman of the bench Jayne Revill sentenced him to a 12-month community order, which included 150 hours of unpaid work.

Ms Revill also gave Dunn a football banning order, meaning he cannot attend matches for three years.