A shed, fencing, garden furniture and conifers went up in flames in an arson attack involving three gardens in a Sheffield street.
Fire crews alerted to the blaze in Ambleside Close, Halfway, Sheffield, at 10.44pm yesterday found that it had been started deliberately in two places.
The flames from the two fires spread and the blaze had affected three gardens when firefighters arrived.
In a statement, the fire service said: "Deliberate fire-setting is dangerous, unacceptable and needless.”
Last night Sheffield firefighters also dealt with a tree set alight in Church Street, Ecclesfield; rubbish set on fire in Skye Edge Avenue, Skye Edge and wood and rubbish torched in Southend Road, Wybourn.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.