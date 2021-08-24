Sheffield city centre PCSO Chris Bell issued a fresh warning today, Tuesday, August 24, after the gang tried unsuccessfully to stop a man on his bike and steal it from him.

He said the most recent thefts involved a black bike and a red bike, both with engines of around 250cc.

“To let you know, we are still having problems with a group going round Sheffield on stolen motorbikes, stealing other motorbikes,” said PCSO Bell.

Police have issued a fresh warning over motorbike thieves targeting vehicles in Sheffield city centre

He added: “The riders usually have balaclavas on or bandanas over their faces. They either travel alone, one pair on a bike, or on five to eight bikes, with two on each.

“If you see anything let us know please ASAP.”