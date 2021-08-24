Gang of bandana-wearing motorbike thieves terrorising Sheffield
A gang of motorbike thieves is at large in Sheffield, travelling in a group of up to 16 and wearing balaclavas or bandanas to cover their faces.
Sheffield city centre PCSO Chris Bell issued a fresh warning today, Tuesday, August 24, after the gang tried unsuccessfully to stop a man on his bike and steal it from him.
He said the most recent thefts involved a black bike and a red bike, both with engines of around 250cc.
“To let you know, we are still having problems with a group going round Sheffield on stolen motorbikes, stealing other motorbikes,” said PCSO Bell.
He added: “The riders usually have balaclavas on or bandanas over their faces. They either travel alone, one pair on a bike, or on five to eight bikes, with two on each.
“If you see anything let us know please ASAP.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.