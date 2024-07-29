Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A gang member is paying the price for his part in a Sheffield murder knowing that the others involved are still walking the streets.

Jama Ahmed has spent nearly nine years behind bars for his role in the murder of 22-year-old Jordan Thomas back in December 2014.

Jordan Thomas (top right) was shot dead in Sheffield in 2014. Jama Ahmed is serving life behind bars | National World

Jordan, from Firshill, was gunned down at point blank range in a ‘cold blooded execution’ at traffic lights on Derek Dooley Way.

He was the front seat passenger in a car which was shot at as it stopped just before the Sheffield Parkway.

Jordan was blasted through the passenger side window of the Ford Mondeo he was travelling in after a gunman jumped out of a vehicle behind and fired three shots - hitting Jordan twice in his chest.

Jama Ahmed was locked up for life over the 'cold blooded execution' of 22-year-old Jordan Thomas in Sheffield | SYP

It could not be proven that Ahmed was the actual gunman, and others said to have been involved in the attack were never tracked down, but the drug dealer was convicted on the basis that he was part of a pre-planned plot to kill involving a number of gang members.

Ahmed, of Broomhall Place, Broomhall, was 30 years old when he was jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum of 36 years years behind bars after being found guilty of murder.

Jordan Thomas was 22 when he was shot dead in December 2014 | National World

Jordan was said to have been targeted in revenge for the death of 23-year-old Mubarak Ali in 2011, who was killed by Jordan's cousin, James Knowles, then of Deer Park Road, Stannington, and who was sentenced to 10 years behind bars for manslaughter.

Mubarak was stabbed to death on Mount Pleasant Road, Highfield, as part of a feud between rival gangs.

Men wanted over the murder of Jordan Thomas. Top L-R - Ahmed Warsame and Jamal Ali; Bottom L-R - Mohammed Ali and Saeed Hussain | SYP

Jailing Knowles over that knife attack, Mr Justice Openshaw warned that the murder could ‘further stoke feuding and rivalry’ between gangs in the city - and three years later his warning came true when Knowles’ cousin Jordan was killed.

Four men are still wanted by South Yorkshire Police over Jordan's murder.

Mohammed Ali, Jamal Ali, Saeed Hussein and Ahmed Warsame are believed to have fled to Somalia after the shooting. They are believed to hold vital information about the gun attack.