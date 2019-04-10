Police are investigating ‘potential links’ between a carjacking in Rotherham in which a man’s hand was severed and an attempted theft of a car just minutes earlier.

It is reported that three men had attempted to steal a car from a drive in the Holly Crescent area of Sunnyside, on Sunday, April 7, at around 10:40pm.

Holly Crescent, Rotherham (google)

The victim is said to have heard a car alarm and went outside to find the driver-side of his Audi had been smashed.

Two men ran from the scene, and a third threatened the victim before running towards the Sorell Road area.

The third man is described as white, in his late 20s, wearing a light grey hoodie pulled up around his face and dark tracksuit bottoms.

Police said no-one was injured during the incident.

That same evening, a 25-year-old man suffered a ‘life-changing arm injury’ and had his car stolen after being attacked by a gang of men when he pulled over on East Bawtry Road, Whiston, at around 10.50pm.

Police said the man, who was travelling alone in a white Mercedes Benz C220 , briefly pulled over close to the junction with Lease Gate Road and, as he got out the car, was approached by a group of unknown men and attacked with a metal weapon.

The attackers, who got out of a dark blue coloured vehicle, then left the scene in the victim’s Mercedes.

The driver's hand was severed in the violence however a surgeon was later able to re-attach it at hospital.

An investigation is underway and detectives are looking at potential links between the incident in the Holly Crescent area and the carjacking in East Bawtry Road the same evening.

A pizza delivery driver was also threatened at gunpoint and had his motorbike stolen on Meadow Street, Kimberworth at around 10:15pm on Sunday but police have not said whether they believe this incident is also linked.

Anyone with information about the Holly Crescent incident is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 964 of April 7.

To report information regarding the carjacking in East Bawtry Road, people are asked to quote incident number 985 of April 7.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.