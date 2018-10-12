Gang armed with shotgun threaten people in Doncaster home

A gang armed with a shotgun threatened people inside a Doncaster house and smashed its windows.

Armed police were called to Norman Crescent, New Rossington, at around 8.40pm on Thursday, October 11.

Norman Crescent, New Rossington. Picture: Google.

Police said no shots were fied and no-one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 910 of October 11.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.