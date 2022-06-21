Fury over 'cardiac arrest' hoax call at Sheffield railway station, after police and paramedics attend

Police and paramedics were called to Sheffield railway station over what turned out to be a hoax.

By Robert Cumber
Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 1:03 pm

British Transport Police revealed its officers, South Yorkshire Police and paramedics from Yorkshire Ambulance Service all attended the station on Monday, June 20, following what it said was now suspected to be a hoax call about a person in cardiac arrest.

“It’s an offence to make a hoax call to emergency services,” said British Transport Police.

“Call 999 in an emergency. Otherwise text 61016 if you need BTP.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Police and paramedics were called to Sheffield railway station to reports of someone in cardiac arrest, but it is now believed to have been a hoax call (pic: British Transport Police)

Read More

Read More
Sheffield crime: R1se Yoga burgled seven times in under a year, but no one arres...

Crime: Pervert jailed after being trapped online by police posing as two youngsters