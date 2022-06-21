British Transport Police revealed its officers, South Yorkshire Police and paramedics from Yorkshire Ambulance Service all attended the station on Monday, June 20, following what it said was now suspected to be a hoax call about a person in cardiac arrest.
“It’s an offence to make a hoax call to emergency services,” said British Transport Police.
“Call 999 in an emergency. Otherwise text 61016 if you need BTP.”
Read More
Read MoreSheffield crime: R1se Yoga burgled seven times in under a year, but no one arres...