Fury as ‘scumbags’ dump mound of waste on picturesque Sheffield lane
This was the scene on a picturesque Sheffield lane today after a huge pile of waste was dumped there.
By The Star Newsroom
Sunday, 02 June, 2019, 21:20
Richard Exton shared this photo of the eyesore on Edge Lane in Foxhill, asking: “What kind of scumbag does this?”
He said he had spotted the rubbish this morning at about 8.45am, and had reported it to Sheffield Council.
And the 64-year-old from Grenoside said it was not the first time fly-tippers had struck in the area.
“It's a regular dumping ground. The last time I tweeted about it was May 2 but it usually happens every week,” he said.