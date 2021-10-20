The 25-year-old slammed his BMW into their Vauxhall Corsa, sending it 30 metres back into a hedge on the A6135 near Renishaw, Derbyshire, killing them instantly.

Young was caught on camera approaching the village in the minutes preceding the incident, travelling between 115mph and 141mph.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Young killed Margaret Collier and Caroline Ball, both from Beighton, Sheffield, in a horror crash

Moments later, having entered the village where the speed limit dropped from 40mph to 30mph, his speed was recorded as between 68mph and 87mph.

And now some argue that an eight-year prison term does not provide the victims and their families with the justice they deserve.

Posting on Facebook, one Star reader wrote: “8 years!!! For taking two innocent people's lives by doing what he knew was highly dangerous.

“What a disgrace. Lock him up and throw away the key. Then trying to put the blame on those poor ladies that lost their lives so suddenly, he should be absolutely ashamed of his vile self!”

Another commented: “What's the difference between smashing someone's head in with a big metal hammer and smashing their heads in with a big metal car? Life for both.

“At that speed, it was no accident. They didn't step out in front of him while he was doing 30 in a built up area. 15 years minimum! Appalling.”

One reader wrote: “Every level of bad driving is treated far too leniently in the UK. The penalties for speeding or using a mobile phone should be massively increased.

“For something like this, eight years is not even a quarter of what he should face.”

Young, of Drury Lane, Coal Aston, admitted two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.