Fury after South Yorkshire school’s classrooms trashed by vandals
A South Yorkshire school building has been trashed by vandals.
Several classrooms at St Mary’s Catholic Primary School on Muglet Land in Maltby were vandalised on Saturday night after offenders gained access to the building by breaking a window.
Officers in Rotherham have now appealed via social media for information about the burglary from members of the public.
They said: “It is reported that on Saturday 10 August, between 7pm and 8pm offenders gained entry to the school by breaking a window and caused criminal damage to the classrooms.
“If you have any information that can help our officers please call 101 quoting incident 776 of 10 August.”
The news was met with fury on the police’s Facebook page, with many residents struggling to understand why the school had been targeted in this way.
Kerrie Louise said: “This is so wrong after everything Mr Harris the new headteacher is doing to better the school for our children.”
Carol Guy said: “Can’t understand what enjoyment they get from wanton vandalism.”
And Sue Hudson said: “Name and shame the little bleeders they want a thrashing.”