Funeral of Doncaster boxer shot dead in pub to be held today

The funeral of promising Doncaster boxer Tom Bell, who was killed in a shooting in a pub, will take place today.

The service will be held at St Peter’s-in-Chains on Chequer Road in the town centre at noon.

Tom Bell.

There will then be a burial at Armthorpe afterwards, where doves will be released at the graveside, before a wake is held at the Earl of Doncaster Hotel.

Tom, 21, was shot dead in the Maple Tree pub in Balby on Thursday, January 17.

Nine arrests have been made so far in total, with two men charged.

Joseph Bennia, 28 and Scott Geoffrey Gocoul, 29, both of no fixed abode, have been charged with murder and remanded in custody with a trial date set for Wednesday, May 1.

Seven others have been arrested in connection with the death, with the latest suspect – a 33-year-old man – arrested on suspicion of supplying a firearm.

He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

The other six suspects were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and were later released as enquiries continue.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 796 of January 17.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.