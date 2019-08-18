Fundraising events cancelled after travellers turn up on Sheffield leisure centre car park
A number of fundraising events have been cancelled after travellers turned up on Sheffield leisure centre car park.
Around six caravans arrived on Thorncliffe leisure centre’s car park in High Green on Friday night, accompanied by vans and dozens of occupants.
Residents say the caravans have stopped a number of fundraising events that were due to take place this weekend from going ahead.
The group are the second set of travellers to camp at the site in a matter on months.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Resident Nigel Stewart, on the Chapeltown, High Green, Ecclesfield and Grenoside Facebook group, said: “Police were there when we arrived to play football, but I'd had a call from the centre manager to say there was a problem.
“This is the second time its happened and its getting beyond a joke now. Police were powerless to act, council work Monday-Friday.
“The FA centre had locked the front doors and had to physically watch the rear entrance as they were trying to get in there.
“Really annoying and more so for the fund raising events that were going on today, and now have had to be cancelled.
“Enough’s, enough and more needs to be done to stop this happening.”