Fundraising appeal launched to help Sheffield mum savagely beaten in her own home

A fundraising appeal has been launched to help a Sheffield mum who was savagely beaten in her own home, and her nine-month-old daughter.

Britney Salim, 23, remains in intensive care after being seriously assaulted at her house on Fox Hill Crescent in Sheffield on Saturday, April 12.

Britney Salim before the attack

Police have appealed for help to find her former partner and the father of her daughter Preiya, Shaka Williams, who has not been seen since the attack.

Friends have now launched a fundraising page to help Britney and her daughter during what they say is likely to be a ‘long road to recovery before they are reunited’.

More than 50 people have already donated over £650 between them, within 24 hours of the appeal going live.

Police want to speak to Shaka Williams in connection with the assault

Britney's friend Katie Moffatt, who set up the fundraising page, said: “Britney’s nine-month-old daughter Preiya is currently being looked after by her cousin.

“We are wanting to try and raise some money for Britney and the welfare of her daughter as it is going to be a long road to recovery before they are reunited.

“Both Britney’s and her daughter’s belongings have been ruined during the ordeal and we know a lot of people would like to help them out during this difficult time.

“Any donations will be hugely appreciated and thank you to everybody for your kind words.”

Friends told how Britney had sustained seven broken ribs, internal bleeding in her liver, swelling on her brain, a broken jaw, fractures on her face and a collapsed lung during the attack, which left her requiring blood transfusions.

Police say Williams, 31, is known to frequent the Westfield, Halfway, Arbourthorne and Woodthorpe areas of the city.

Anyone who has seen him or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, quoting the incident number 561.

To donate, visit the JustGiving page here.