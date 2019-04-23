Have your say

A fundraising appeal has been launched after a Rotherham teenager was left critically injured after he was hit by a stolen car.

Ryan Durkin, aged 15, was struck by a silver BMW on Brinsworth Lane, Brinsworth, at around 11pm on Friday, April 19.

A black Seat Ibiza also travelling along Brinsworth Lane then collided with Ryan as he lay in the road.

The teenager was taken to Sheffield Children’s Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition this morning.

Mitchell Hughes, 24, of no fixed abode, has been charged with causing a serious injury through dangerous driving and failing to stop after a road traffic collision.

He has also been charged with aggravated burglary, possession of an offensive weapon and wounding, relating to an incident on Friday, April 12, when the vehicle involved in the Brinsworth collision was stolen.

An online Go Fund Me page has been set up to raise cash to support Ryan’s family.

So far £1,698 has been donated.

Kerry Ward, who set up the fundraising appeal, said: “After the devastating tragedy that occurred in the late hours of Friday, April 19, we are hoping that our community are able to raise funds to help support the family of Ryan throughout this difficult time.

“We would be highly appreciative if donations could be made, however small they may be.

“All proceeds will go directly to Ryan’s mother. Let’s come together as a community and unite.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,099 of April 19.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.