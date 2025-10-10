Fulwood crime: Three men charged after drugs worth £1m and three guns seized in major operation

By Ciara Healy
Published 10th Oct 2025, 12:15 BST
Three men have been charged following the seizure of firearms and £1 million worth of class A drugs in Sheffield this week.

Oliver Hughes, aged 34, of Dacre Avenue, Wakefield; Suqlain Hussain, 26, of no fixed abode, and Graham McIlhagga, 59, of St Albans Road, Sheffield, have each been charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, namely cocaine and heroin.

McIlhagga has also been charged with possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a certificate and possession of ammunition without a certificate.

It comes after dramatic scenes on St Albans Road, Fulwood, on Wednesday, October 8, when police and CSI teams searched a property as part of a major investigation.

Several marked and unmarked police cars and CSI vans lined the residential street as officers carried out detailed searches inside and outside the address.

The raid followed vehicle stops the previous evening, at around 7.05pm on Tuesday, October 7, on Westwood New Road and Halifax Road.

Both vehicles were found to contain large quantities of suspected Class A drugs.

In total, officers recovered more than 40kg of suspected Class A drugs, believed to have a street value of over £1 million, as part of the operation this week.

A 35-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman also arrested this week on suspicion of Class A drug and firearms offences have been bailed.

