Kebano was subjected to the abuse, which included racist words and emojis, on Instagram following the Cottagers' 1-0 defeat to the Blades on Monday.

The 29-year-old shared screenshots of messages on his Instagram story and said: “Don't worry guys, I am fine, I just wanted to expose the guy, things like that don't affect me at all.

“I know who are the real ones.”

File photo dated 20-12-2021 of Sheffield United's Chris Basham tackling Fulham's Neeskens Kebano. Fulham have reported racist messages on social media towards winger Neeskens Kebano to the police. Issue date: Tuesday December 21, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Fulham. Photo credit should read Adam Davy/PA Wire.

The Championship club confirmed on Tuesday that the matter has been referred to the Metropolitan Police.

“Fulham Football Club is disappointed to learn that one of our players was the recipient of deplorable racist abuse on social media last night, following our match against Sheffield United,” they said in a statement on their official website.

“We stand firmly with him and will be working with him to provide all the support he needs. In the meantime, we will also refer the matter to the police and other relevant authorities to ensure that it is dealt with appropriately.

“We will support all of our players who are subjected to any form of abuse and discrimination.

“Fulham is an open and inclusive club and does not tolerate racism or discrimination in any form.”