A driver who broke down on the M1 motorway near Sheffield was fined after police found the vehicle had two bald tyres.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police Operational Support Unit said the vehicle had two bald tyres – one of which had its metal cord exposed.

One of the tyres. Picture: SYP Operational Support Unit.

The driver was given a ticket and the vehicle was recovered.