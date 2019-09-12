Friends of Sheffield mum ‘left for dead’ in assault amazed by response to birthday appeal
The friends of a Sheffield mum who was ‘left for dead’ after a brutal assault in her own home have said the response to an appeal to make her 25th birthday one to remember has left them ‘amazed’.
Britney Bashforth, aged 24, sustained seven broken ribs, internal bleeding in her liver, swelling on her brain, a broken jaw, fractures to her face and a collapsed lung in the attack which took place in Fox Hill on April 12 this year.
She has since left hospital and is on the road to recovery, but is still suffering from the effects of the brain damage she sustained in the attack and has had a colostomy bag fitted, both of which could be permanent, doctors have warned.
Read More
She has also been losing her hair as a result of her ordeal, but medics say that should stop and reverse once her body fully recovers.
Because of what Britney has gone through, one of her best friends wanted to throw her a birthday party to remember for her 25th on October 22, and, after she put out an appeal on Facebook, was inundated with offers of help.
Danielle Fenton, aged 31, said: “It has been amazing. We put out an appeal just asking for recommendations but loads of people came forward offering help.
“The Hilton have offered us a room and are helping with the cost of the buffet as well. And we’ve had make up artists and nail technicians get in touch as well.
“People have also offered to do decorations and cakes but we just need a DJ for the evening now. She deserves the best.”
When Britney’s horrendous story broke earlier this year, people all over the world got in touch with the family expressing their horror over what had happened and offering to help in any way they could.
A fundraising appeal set up at the time for Britney and her one-year-old daughter Priya raised £2,478.
After the assault in April, a city wide manhunt was launched for Britney’s former partner Shaka Williams - who is also Priya’s father - before he was apprehended almost two weeks later.
The 31-year-old, of Brimmesfield Drive, Arbourthorne, will go on trial at Sheffield Crown Court on October 21 charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.