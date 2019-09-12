Friends of Sheffield mum ‘left for dead’ in assault amazed by response to birthday appeal

Britney Bashforth, aged 24, sustained seven broken ribs, internal bleeding in her liver, swelling on her brain, a broken jaw, fractures to her face and a collapsed lung in the attack which took place in Fox Hill on April 12 this year.

She has since left hospital and is on the road to recovery, but is still suffering from the effects of the brain damage she sustained in the attack and has had a colostomy bag fitted, both of which could be permanent, doctors have warned.

Britney Bashforth after the attack. She has to wear a wig at the moment after her hair began falling out due to her ordeal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She has also been losing her hair as a result of her ordeal, but medics say that should stop and reverse once her body fully recovers.

Because of what Britney has gone through, one of her best friends wanted to throw her a birthday party to remember for her 25th on October 22, and, after she put out an appeal on Facebook, was inundated with offers of help.

Danielle Fenton, aged 31, said: “It has been amazing. We put out an appeal just asking for recommendations but loads of people came forward offering help.

“The Hilton have offered us a room and are helping with the cost of the buffet as well. And we’ve had make up artists and nail technicians get in touch as well.

Britney was left fighting for life after an attack in April.

“People have also offered to do decorations and cakes but we just need a DJ for the evening now. She deserves the best.”

When Britney’s horrendous story broke earlier this year, people all over the world got in touch with the family expressing their horror over what had happened and offering to help in any way they could.

A fundraising appeal set up at the time for Britney and her one-year-old daughter Priya raised £2,478.

After the assault in April, a city wide manhunt was launched for Britney’s former partner Shaka Williams - who is also Priya’s father - before he was apprehended almost two weeks later.