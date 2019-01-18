Friends and relatives of Doncaster boxer to call for an end to violence at walk in his memory

Devoted friends and relatives of a promising Doncaster boxer killed in a shooting in a pub will hold a ‘justice walk’ calling for an end to violence on the town’s streets.

Members of Tom’s former amateur gym – Doncaster Plant Works Amateur Boxing Club – will meet at the venue on Shadyside, Hexthorpe, from 11.30am on Saturday.

Tom Bell, pictured holding the Ken Blood trophy. The award, named after Doncaster Plant Works Amateur Boxing Club's former coach, is handed to the gym's boxer of the year. Picture: Doncaster Plant Works ABC

The group will walk to The Maple Tree pub in Bentley – where the 21-year-old was shot at around 9pm on Thursday night – to lay floral tributes at the scene.

Sam Foster, a coach at the gym who has helped organise the event, said: “Our walk is to show our opposition to the violence on our streets and the needless of Tom’s life.”

He said those taking part in the walk will set off at noon and everyone was invited.

Paul Harrison, head coach at Doncaster Plant Works ABC, said: “Tom boxed for Doncaster Plant Works boxing club for many years, and brought his happy, fearless nature into everything he did.

“Tom was an outstanding boxer, but also a considerate human being, who continued to visit the gym, inspiring and encouraging other young people, long after he went professional.

“We’re shocked beyond words at the needless loss of Tom’s life and ask that the community pull together to seek the justice Tom rightly deserves.

“Our gym will be a little emptier without him.”