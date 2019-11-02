Sarah Clark was last seen at 3am this morning, Saturday, November 2, at her home in the Cundy Cross area.

South Yorkshire Police said the 39-year-old’s friends and family are growing ‘increasingly concerned for her welfare’.

Sarah Clark, who has been reported missing from her home in Barnsley

Sarah is described as being around 5ft 7in, of medium build, with blonde hair.

Police said this afternoon: “We ask that you please keep an eye out for her and call us if you think you’ve seen her earlier today.”