Friends and family 'increasingly concerned' for missing woman from Barnsley
Police have appealed for help to find a missing woman from Barnsley.
Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 4:41 pm
Sarah Clark was last seen at 3am this morning, Saturday, November 2, at her home in the Cundy Cross area.
South Yorkshire Police said the 39-year-old’s friends and family are growing ‘increasingly concerned for her welfare’.
Sarah is described as being around 5ft 7in, of medium build, with blonde hair.
Police said this afternoon: “We ask that you please keep an eye out for her and call us if you think you’ve seen her earlier today.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 207 of November 2.